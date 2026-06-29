Hong resigns after South Korea World Cup exit

MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Hong Myung-bo stepped down as South Korea manager on Sunday after the team failed to reach the World Cup knockout stage.

South Korea finished third in Group A, having won its opening match against Czechia before losing to Mexico and South Africa.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the citizens who have loved Korean football and always supported the national team," Hong said.

"Today, I wish to step down as head coach of the South Korea national football team. Accepting this role was never an easy decision for me. However, once I made that decision, I did not consider any other reasons. I believed my only task was to fulfill the responsibility entrusted to me to the end."

Hong, 57, led South Korea to 15 wins, five draws and six losses after taking charge for a second time in 2024.

He also led the national team in 2013 and 2014, having turned to management in 2009 following a playing career that included 136 caps for South Korea.

"I failed to deliver the results the public expected," Hong said. "The responsibility lies entirely with me."