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Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting focuses on interdisciplinary exchange

2026-06-29 08:58:34Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

The 75th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting opened on Sunday in Lindau, southern Germany, bringing together around 70 Nobel laureates and 600 young scientists from across the world for six days of interdisciplinary dialogue under the theme "Science Transcending Borders."

Running through July 3, this year's meeting focuses on four key themes -- resilience, information, integrity and life -- highlighting the interconnected scientific and societal challenges facing the world, according to the organizers.

In addition to lectures and panel discussions, the program features a variety of events designed to encourage direct exchanges between Nobel laureates and young researchers, including a Sweden-themed evening celebrating the country's historical ties to the Nobel Prize. Twelve Nobel laureates are attending the Lindau Meetings for the first time.

Since its inaugural meeting in 1951, the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting has welcomed more than 36,000 young scientists, evolving into an internationally recognized forum for scientific dialogue and cooperation across nations, cultures and disciplines. 

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