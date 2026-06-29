Chinese envoy urges Japan to properly address historical issues

A Chinese envoy has urged Japan to address historical issues properly and with sincerity, saying the forced recruitment of "comfort women" constituted a grave crime against humanity committed by Japanese militarism against women.

Li Xiaomei, deputy head of the Chinese delegation to the United Nations in Geneva, made the remarks recently during the annual discussion on women's rights at the 62nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Li noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trial, and urged Japan to deeply reflect on its history of aggression and address historical issues properly and with sincerity.

Speaking on women's rights, Li noted that June 24 marks the International Day of Women Diplomats, which recognizes the contributions of women to diplomacy.

She said China firmly opposes and severely cracks down on all forms of violence against women, and has established a relatively comprehensive legal and oversight system to eliminate such violence. China recently released the National Human Rights Action Plan (2026-2030), aiming to continuously improve protection systems for women and girls, and inject greater stability and positive energy into the global cause of women and children, she noted.