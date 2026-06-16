Brazil flaws exposed in heavyweight clash

Brazil and Morocco played out a 1-1 draw in the first heavyweight clash of the World Cup on Saturday, with the Africans confirming their potential while exposing familiar weaknesses in their opponent at a sold-out stadium.

Ismael Saibari gave Morocco a deserved first-half lead before Vinicius Jr produced a moment of brilliance to restore parity, ensuring the points were shared in the opening Group C match. Later in the group, Scotland marked its return to the tournament after a 28-year absence with a nervy 1-0 victory over Haiti.

The meeting of Brazil and 2022 semifinalist Morocco at the MetLife Stadium just outside New York City was a clash of the teams ranked sixth and seventh in the world respectively.

Brazil is chasing a record sixth World Cup title, 24 years after last lifting the trophy, but Saturday's performance suggests there is a lot of work to be done by Carlo Ancelotti's side.

"I think this was a tough match, especially in the beginning. I think the team was a bit anxious and nerves were all over the place," said Ancelotti.

"We didn't play well, but we cannot lose heart. This is the first match in the World Cup and we can't...think the team is doing perfectly from the get-go."

For Morocco, the performance offered further evidence it can challenge the game's traditional powers.

However, Ancelotti's Brazil side was left with questions to answer after a disjointed display in which it was repeatedly stretched by its opponent's pace and movement.

"I don't think we started the match well, the team was a bit nervous, we lost possession too often and lost too many challenges. The first half wasn't good," said Ancelotti, who noted that his side got better after the break.

"It improved in the second half; it's a tough match because Morocco is a good side. I think there was a bit of nervousness. In the first half they were breaking out of our press and making dangerous counterattacks."

Ancelotti tipped Vinicius to excel at the tournament as the leader of the attack, a role he will fulfill even when Brazil's all-time record scorer Neymar returns from a calf injury.

"He did well. He was very dangerous and I think he has everything in his power to have a great World Cup," Ancelotti said of the Real Madrid forward.

However, Vinicius rued Brazil's sluggish start against a Morocco side that had been told by its coach to approach the match with no fear.

"We started on a really bad note," said the 25-year-old.

"We conceded that first goal and after that happens it's hard to get it going, you know, it's the first match, it's always hard.

"But we've got to improve and continue to grow because the competition is only just starting. This is the World Cup, there are no easy matches.

"I don't think there's a lot to say now. I think we really have to improve."

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi was left with the feeling that his team could, and perhaps should, have taken more from the contest.

"It was a good match, it's a point. We would've hoped to have more but we'll take the point," said Ouahbi. "We're happy, we're not sad today, but we would have liked to win."

Ouahbi added: "If you're asking me if I want to have the same trajectory (as in 2022), no, I want to go beyond the semifinals this time.

"This was one point but we hoped to have more. One point is good enough and we will improve."

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi praised the display of the 2022 semifinalist, who suggested it will again be a tough proposition in North America.

"I am proud of the effort of the team. We drew, but we are happy about our performance," Hakimi told Fox.

"We still have to improve every game, so that is what we're going to be focused on right now."

Brighter start

Morocco made the brighter start, patiently working the ball down the flanks and posing an early threat through Hakimi and Bilal El Khannouss while Brazil looked to strike on the counter.

Morocco repeatedly sliced through Brazil's midfield with alarming ease, exposing gaps between the lines as teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi displayed his talent.

Brazil's first sniff at goal came in the 14th minute, but Igor Thiago failed to make the most of it, fluffing his header.

Seven minutes later, the five-time world champion's defensive frailties were laid bare.

Lucas Paqueta was dispossessed in midfield, allowing Brahim Diaz to slip Saibari through as centerbacks Marquinhos and Gabriel were caught flat-footed.

Alisson Becker compounded the error with an ill-timed charge off his line, and Saibari calmly lofted the ball over the goalkeeper to give Morocco the lead.

Brazil continued to struggle against Morocco's intensity and organization, although the Africans were unable to turn their superiority into further goals.

Instead, it took only a moment of brilliance from Vinicius to haul Brazil level in the 32nd minute.

Collecting a pass from Bruno Guimaraes on the left edge of the box, he cut inside onto his right foot and rifled an unstoppable shot into the far top corner.

Brazil nearly completed the turnaround on the stroke of halftime, but keeper Yassine Bounou reacted sharply to keep out Paqueta's acrobatic scissor kick.

Midfielder Fabinho and defender Danilo came on for Casemiro and Roger Ibanez, who had a woeful first half, giving Brazil more control in the second half.

Brazil went up a gear, showing more poise and forcing Morocco to defend, although it struggled to create clear-cut chances until the 78th minute when Raphinha collected a cross from Vinicius.

The edge went off the game as both sides mostly avoided risks. Brazil did find some new energy in the final minutes, coming close through substitute Matheus Cunha, but it still lacked its vintage swagger.

However, both teams will fancy their chances of finishing top of the group and getting a potentially better path in the knockout stages.

Qatar makes history

On the first day to feature four matches at the 48-team tournament, Qatar won the first World Cup point in its history when Miro Muheim's own goal earned the 2022 tournament host a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Switzerland had taken the lead against Qatar in Santa Clara, California in Group B when Breel Embolo converted a first-half penalty, but Muheim's injury-time own goal secured a share of the spoils.

"I am very proud of the team," said Qatar's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui. "I told them that even if we hadn't scored the goal and didn't draw I would have been proud of the mentality and discipline that they showed today. But fortunately we scored and that was history."