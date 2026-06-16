Chinese government to release white paper on global governance

China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions" on Wednesday morning.
A press conference on the white paper will also be held.
China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions" on Wednesday morning.
A press conference on the white paper will also be held.
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