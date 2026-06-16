Tianjin boosts status as BCI powerhouse

City set to cultivate 50 competitive innovative enterprises by 2027

A dedicated industrial cluster for brain-computer interface was recently inaugurated in Tianjin, which will greatly accelerate the large-scale industrial application of research achievements in noninvasive BCI technologies, experts said.

A visitor experiences brain-computer interaction at the Haihe Laboratory of Brain-Computer Interaction and Human-Machine Integration in Tianjin. (YAN DONGJIE/CHINA DAILY)

Tianjin recently released the action plan for promoting innovative development of brain-computer interface (2026-30). The document sets a goal to cultivate 50 competitive innovative enterprises by 2027 and expand the large-scale use of BCI products in healthcare, education, advanced manufacturing and other sectors.

Under the blueprint, Tianjin will build an industrial fund group worth over 10 billion yuan ($1.48 billion) by 2030, and push more than 10 types of noninvasive BCI products into extensive clinical use. "BCI has become a core arena for global technological competition, as major countries are striving to build their own technological competitiveness," said Ni Guangjian, executive deputy director of the Haihe Laboratory of Brain-Computer Interaction and Human-Machine Integration.

The laboratory holds three world records and manages the world's largest patent portfolio in the field. He said Tianjin's noninvasive BCI technology has reached world-class standards, thanks to a full industrial chain spanning research and development to real-world applications — built up over the past decade.

"Tianjin's unique strength lies in its complete industrial ecosystem, covering every link from electrodes, algorithms and core chips to system integration and application demonstration," Ni added.

The city also boasts top-tier talent reserves. Back in 2024, Tianjin University launched the country's first undergraduate academic program dedicated to BCI. Benefiting from the sound business environment and efficient commercialization channels in the high-tech zone of Tianjin Binhai New Area, nearly 20 upstream and downstream enterprises have gathered in the zone, forming a complete industrial cluster covering hardware R&D, software development and system integration.

Tiankai Suishi (Tianjin) Intelligent Technology Co — a key enterprise incubated by the laboratory and founded in 2023 — has developed BCI-based medical devices and treatment solutions that are now available at dozens of hospitals across more than 10 provincial-level regions nationwide, said Gu Bin, general manager of the company.

One noteworthy clinical case involves a stroke patient with paralysis on the right side of the body. During BCI rehabilitation training, the system captured the patient's motor imagery to operate rehab equipment.

After treatment, the patient could turn over independently, and basic motor function has been restored in the right leg. The technology reconnects human thoughts and physical movements, enabling paralyzed limbs to move under the patient's own commands rather than external assistance.

Gu said BCI delivers value across multiple scenarios. In mental health, it supports screening and treatment for depression. In critical care, it enables rapid diagnosis for conditions such as hydrocephalus — the abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid.

For hearing rehabilitation, BCI-powered cochlear implants help children with hearing impairments not only hear sounds, but also understand language and achieve healthy physical and mental development.

Haihe Lab is located in Huayuan Sci-Tech Park, which is home to around 17 percent of the city's high-tech enterprises.

"Thanks to a streamlined business environment, a sound innovation ecosystem and efficient channels for translating scientific advances into real products, Huayuan Sci-Tech Park stands out as one of Tianjin's most dynamic hubs for innovation, intellectual property and economic growth," said Yang Liu, Party secretary of the high-tech zone of Tianjin Binhai New Area.