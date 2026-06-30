New action plan seeks to revitalize rural libraries

China has rolled out a new action plan aimed at revitalizing rural libraries and improving reading services in the countryside.

The plan, jointly issued by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, seeks to upgrade the country's network of rural reading rooms.

Rather than launching large-scale construction, the plan emphasizes improving the quality and efficiency of existing rural reading facilities.

Local governments are urged to avoid large-scale demolition and construction projects, reject one-size-fits-all approaches and refrain from creating showcase projects with little practical value. The plan also calls on officials to reduce unnecessary burdens on grassroots organizations.

The action plan follows the implementation of a regulation to promote reading among the public, which took effect in February, and provides a legal framework for expanding public reading services.

Rural reading rooms were established to improve cultural services in villages by providing free books and public reading spaces.

However, rapid advances in information technology and changing reading habits have exposed shortcomings, including uneven distribution of facilities, outdated book collections and services that no longer meet residents' needs, according to officials with the publicity department.

In line with the new plan, well-performing rural reading rooms will receive greater support and be encouraged to expand their functions, while those with limited use or inadequate infrastructure may be integrated into nearby cultural venues to optimize resources.

The plan also encourages reading rooms to serve as multifunctional community spaces offering cultural activities, educational programs and public services.

Digital reading services will be strengthened by integrating traditional print collections with online resources. Villagers will be able to access books and other materials through digital libraries and audio platforms, with QR codes enabling readers to instantly access recommended content.

Local governments are encouraged to develop distinctive rural reading brands by organizing reading and cultural events that reflect local traditions and community interests. Future reforms will be tailored to local conditions, taking into account differences in population, cultural traditions and development levels, according to the plan.

The action plan also stresses that rural residents should play a central role in shaping reading services.

"The goal is to build a rural reading service system that adapts to demographic changes, meets rural residents' reading needs and accommodates advances in information technology, while narrowing the gap in public cultural services between urban and rural areas," officials said.