Chinese naval hospital ship sets sail for mission in South China Sea

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hospital ship, Silk Road Ark, departed from a military port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, on Sunday for a medical service mission to islands in the South China Sea and along South China's coasts.

The ship will offer medical consultations, physical examinations, traditional Chinese medicine physiotherapy, surgery, and health education to officers, soldiers, and their families stationed on the islands.

The Silk Road Ark will also conduct casualty treatment drills and medical equipment maintenance during the mission.

Put into service in 2024, the vessel is China's second domestically designed and built 10,000-tonne-class ocean-going hospital ship.

The ship concluded its 234-day overseas medical voyage in April. During the mission to Nauru, Fiji, Tonga, Jamaica, Barbados and Papua New Guinea, the medical team on board handled 26,324 outpatient visits and performed 2,724 surgical operations.