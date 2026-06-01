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12 dead in under-construction building collapse in N. Philippines

2026-06-01 08:55:57Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

The death toll from the collapse of a building under construction in Angeles City, Pampanga province, northern Philippines, rose to 12 after rescuers recovered another body from the rubble before dawn on Monday, according to local authorities.

The structure collapsed shortly before 3 a.m. on May 24 while construction workers were asleep, trapping dozens beneath the debris.

Rescuers continue to locate at least eight people who remain missing as search and retrieval operations entered their eighth day. 

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