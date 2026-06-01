Monday Jun 1, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Society

Over 6,000 mines, explosive remnants cleared in Yemen in May

2026-06-01 08:55:57Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Saudi Arabia's demining initiative in Yemen, Project Masam, announced Sunday that its teams removed 6,323 landmines and explosive remnants of war across the country during May.

The teams cleared and secured more than 1.2 million square meters of land during the month, according to figures released by the project on social media platform X.

Launched by Saudi Arabia in 2018, the project works to clear mines and explosive remnants from conflict-affected areas across Yemen.

Large swaths of Yemen have been contaminated by mines and unexploded ordnance during the civil war that erupted in late 2014 after Houthi militants seized the capital Sanaa.

The Yemeni government accuses the Houthi group of planting over 2 million landmines since the conflict began, which it says poses a significant threat to civilians despite the cessation of hostilities. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]