Over 6,000 mines, explosive remnants cleared in Yemen in May

Saudi Arabia's demining initiative in Yemen, Project Masam, announced Sunday that its teams removed 6,323 landmines and explosive remnants of war across the country during May.

The teams cleared and secured more than 1.2 million square meters of land during the month, according to figures released by the project on social media platform X.

Launched by Saudi Arabia in 2018, the project works to clear mines and explosive remnants from conflict-affected areas across Yemen.

Large swaths of Yemen have been contaminated by mines and unexploded ordnance during the civil war that erupted in late 2014 after Houthi militants seized the capital Sanaa.

The Yemeni government accuses the Houthi group of planting over 2 million landmines since the conflict began, which it says poses a significant threat to civilians despite the cessation of hostilities.