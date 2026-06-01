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Egypt works to help facilitate deal between U.S., Iran: president

2026-06-01 08:55:57Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said Sunday that the country was helping to facilitate a peace deal between the United States and Iran, as he spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over regional developments.

During a phone conversation, Sisi said Egypt was engaged in intensive contacts with various parties concerned to help facilitate a comprehensive agreement between the United States and Iran.

He stressed Egypt's position was grounded in the principles of international law and in respect for the sovereignty of states and the resources of their peoples.

For his part, Macron outlined France's efforts to achieve sustainable peace and to avert the Middle East's descent into chaos, emphasizing the necessity of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and lifting any restrictions on passage through it. 

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