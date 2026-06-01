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Chinese-invested sanitary ware factory inaugurated in Jordan

2026-06-01 08:55:57Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

A Chinese-invested sanitary ware factory was inaugurated in southern Jordan on Sunday.

Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan inaugurated the project, emphasizing the country's commitment to providing necessary support for investors.

With an investment of 80 million U.S. dollars, the facility was developed by Jincheng Global Ceramic Company, a Chinese private enterprise which manufactures a wide range of products, including porcelain, electrical appliances, stainless steel products, lighting equipment, sanitary ware, and cardboard packaging.

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah told Xinhua following the inauguration that the new facility will strengthen Jordan's national industrial base, increase manufacturing value-add, and drive economic development in the governorates outside the capital.

Wu Jiangbo, manager of Jincheng Global Ceramic, expressed hope that the new project's products would be exported to neighboring countries and even European markets. 

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