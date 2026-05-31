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World mayors impressed by heritage preservation and urban growth in Huangshan

2026-05-31 17:47:32Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

Mayors and representatives from different countries arrived in Huangshan City, Anhui Province on Thursday, with their understanding of urban preservation and development.

Inside a traditional inkstone studio, they experienced the beauty of ancient Chinese calligraphy; cruising the Xin'an River, they saw cargo boats of ancient poetry replaced by new-energy sightseeing vessels; on the shore, old streets are illuminated by the pulse of modern life.

In Huangshan, they discovered that preservation and development are never an either-or choice.

This is exactly the theme of this year's Global Mayor Dialogue: mutual learning among civilizations, shared glory of heritage.

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