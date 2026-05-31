World mayors impressed by heritage preservation and urban growth in Huangshan

Mayors and representatives from different countries arrived in Huangshan City, Anhui Province on Thursday, with their understanding of urban preservation and development.

Inside a traditional inkstone studio, they experienced the beauty of ancient Chinese calligraphy; cruising the Xin'an River, they saw cargo boats of ancient poetry replaced by new-energy sightseeing vessels; on the shore, old streets are illuminated by the pulse of modern life.

In Huangshan, they discovered that preservation and development are never an either-or choice.

This is exactly the theme of this year's Global Mayor Dialogue: mutual learning among civilizations, shared glory of heritage.