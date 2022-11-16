LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

More primary courts to have jurisdiction over foreign-related civil, commercial cases

2022-11-16 17:01:47Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) has issued a new regulation to expand the jurisdiction of primary courts over the first instance of foreign-related civil and commercial cases.

Currently, only a limited number of primary and intermediate courts are authorized to hear such first-instance cases.

Under the new rule that will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, primary people's courts shall have jurisdiction over the first instance of foreign-related civil and commercial cases in principle.

Meanwhile, intermediate people's courts shall have jurisdiction over major first-instance cases involving high-value objects in dispute, complicated details, or a substantial number of parties, according to the regulation.

The adjustment was made in response to changes in the number, type and distribution of such cases, to improve the quality and efficiency of foreign-related judicial services, and to contribute to the country's high-standard opening-up, an SPC official said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]