More primary courts to have jurisdiction over foreign-related civil, commercial cases

China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) has issued a new regulation to expand the jurisdiction of primary courts over the first instance of foreign-related civil and commercial cases.

Currently, only a limited number of primary and intermediate courts are authorized to hear such first-instance cases.

Under the new rule that will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, primary people's courts shall have jurisdiction over the first instance of foreign-related civil and commercial cases in principle.

Meanwhile, intermediate people's courts shall have jurisdiction over major first-instance cases involving high-value objects in dispute, complicated details, or a substantial number of parties, according to the regulation.

The adjustment was made in response to changes in the number, type and distribution of such cases, to improve the quality and efficiency of foreign-related judicial services, and to contribute to the country's high-standard opening-up, an SPC official said.