Xinjiang foreign trade up 60.3 pct in first 10 months

2022-11-16 14:37:48Xinhua

Foreign trade volume of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region soared 60.3 percent year on year to 194.8 billion yuan (about 27.7 billion U.S. dollars) from January to October this year.

According to Urumqi customs, Xinjiang's trade with countries along the Belt and Road increased by 65.4 percent year on year to over 176.4 billion yuan during this period, accounting for 90.6 percent of the region's total.

During the period, Kyrgyzstan was Xinjiang's largest trade partner, with 67.7 billion yuan in trade, up 180.2 percent year on year.

Labor-intensive, mechanical and electrical products were Xinjiang's major export items. The export of new energy products, including lithium-ion batteries, solar cells and new energy vehicles, increased significantly, according to the customs. 

