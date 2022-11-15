(100 great changes) Loveliest business card of China: giant panda

Before the National Day in 2022, 13 baby pandas born this year at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding formed the shape of "73", celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Baby pandas are born and grow up here every year. At present, the artificial breeding technology develops rapidly, laying a foundation for releasing more giant pandas to the wild as well as for increasing giant panda populations.

In October 2021, the Giant Panda National Park stretching Sichuan, Gansu, and Shanxi provinces was founded, protecting over 70% of the wild giant pandas across the country. Under the scientific protection of generations, the number of wild giant pandas has increased from 1,114 in the 1980s to 1,864. The giant panda was downlisted from endangered to vulnerable.

The park not only offers a home for giant pandas but also serves as a shield for 8,000 types of associated plants and animals and 1,600 species of rare animals in the same region, creating a miracle of ecological conservation.

As a symbol of China and a rare species as well, giant panda has long been beloved by people around the world with its black-and-white appearance and tame character.

Known as a national treasure, panda has played a positive role in promoting cultural exchanges between China and other countries. As progress is made in protecting giant panda in China, giant panda would become a "Chinese business card" for protecting biodiversity in the new era.

STAFF:

General Producers: Yu Lan Hu Fang

Producer: Wu Qingcai

Executive Producer: Zeng Nai

General Directors: Chen Xingang Wang Kai

Chief Editors: Cao Hangyu Ma Xueling

General Coordinators: Zhao Anyuan Ren Shuai Zhu Na

Translator: Liu Wen

Screenwriters: Tang Shirui Wang Yi Fang Min

English Reviewers: Zhou Jing Qi Yiling Jiang Lu

Voice Actor: Liu Wen

Publicity Directors: Wang Shanshan Fang Min Zhou Jing