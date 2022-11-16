Chinese candidates elected as UNAT, UNDT judges

(ECNS) -- Two Chinese candidates were elected judges of United Nations Appeals Tribunal(UNAT) and Dispute Tribunal(UNDT) at the 77th session of the U.N. General Assembly opened on Tuesday.This is the first time that Chinese candidates have been elected to these positions as part of both Tribunals.

Gao Xiaoli, a judge from the Supreme People's Court of China, was elected anUNAT judge. The term of office is from Nov. 15, 2022 to June 30, 2026. Sun Xiangzhuang, also from the Supreme People's Court of China, was elected anUNDT judge. The term of office is from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2030.

The UNDT andUNATwere established by the General Assembly in 2009 based on General Assembly Resolution 62/228, as part of the UN internal justice system. There are nine UNDT judges, who work in New York, Geneva, and Nairobi. The UNAT has seven judges, working at the UN headquarters in New York.

Both Tribunals play an important role in maintaining the legitimate rights and interests of UN and promoting the effective operation of the U.N. system based on the rule of law.