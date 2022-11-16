LINE

Chinese FM meets Indonesian coordinating minister on sidelines of G20 summit

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here on Wednesday with Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut B. Pandjaitan on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Bali summit.

Wang acknowledged Indonesia's tremendous efforts to ensure the summit a success, and said China will continue to fully support Indonesia, who holds the rotating G20 presidency, in playing its role.

Recalling Indonesian President Joko Widodo's successful visit to China this July, he said the two heads of state reached important consensus during the visit, and confirmed that the two sides will work toward the general direction of building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, which has demonstrated the high level of strategic mutual trust.

China stands ready to work together with Indonesia to ensure that the upcoming meeting between the two heads of state achieves fruitful results, Wang said.

For his part, Luhut extended once again congratulations on the success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and expressed his wish and confidence that China will make more and greater achievements in advancing its modernization, particularly in such fields as enhancing people's well-being.

He thanked China for supporting Indonesia in hosting the G20 Bali summit, adding that Indonesia will strengthen communication and coordination with China.

Indonesia stands ready to deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with China, implement and solidify the vision of jointly building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, and bring bilateral cooperation to new heights, said the Indonesian minister. 

