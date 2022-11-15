Green wonderland: Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Tenzin Dargyal, a surveyor who has lived at the foot of the snow-capped Aemye Ma-chhen Range since birth, has been engaged in protection of this "Sacred Mountain "along with a local team since 2008.

Researcher Ren Yihua has found that the number of rare wild animals and plants has increased significantly in Yani Wetland in Tibet.

Jiao Shengfu, a multiple international award-winning environmental photographer has captured many amazing moments with his camera.

The stories between human beings and nature on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau have witnessed the changes on the "Roof of the World."