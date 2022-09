One person has been confirmed dead and nine people unaccounted for after a float plane crashed Sunday near Whidbey Island, Washington state.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said rescuers from multiple agencies have responded to the crash in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island.

Nine adults and one child were aboard the aircraft, USCG officials said.

All 10 are presumed dead, according to South Whidbey Fire Department.

There's no known cause of the crash at this time, it added.