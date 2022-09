(ECNS) -- A clear boundary occurred in the waters of Sanjiangkou region, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Friday.

Influenced by the rainfall in the upstream, the water of Zuojiang River looked turbid, in sharp contrast to the clear water in the Youjiang River.

The two waters met at Sanjiangkou, the confluence of the Yongjiang River, Zuojiang River and Youjiang River.