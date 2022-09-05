LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

New energy vehicle ownership exceeds 10 million in China

2022-09-05 10:57:41Ecns.cn Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's new energy vehicles have witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 86 percent in the past ten years, ushering in an all-round marketization expansion period in the industry, a government official said on Saturday.

Since 2022, the production and sales of NEVs in China have surged, with current NEV ownership exceeding 10 million, said Lu Weisheng, director of the Department of Industry at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of the International Forum on Chinese Automotive Industry Development.

In 2012, both China's NEV production and sales volumes were about 13,000.

China has established a total of four million charging piles, and the NDRC will further optimize industrial development, Lu added.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]