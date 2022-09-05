Culture and creative products gains popularity at 2022 CIFTIS

(ECNS) -- Culture and creative products from Beijing museums and interactive activities related to traditional Chinese culture gained popularity during the opening days of the 2022 China International Fair of Trade in Services (CIFTIS) on Saturday.

Relying on block-chain technology, the Capital Museum of China launched digital memorial tickets and badges onsite, of which a limited edition of 5,000 badges sold out in one minute.

The Former Residence of Soong Ching-ling (Beijing) guided visitors to write the Chinese character “Fu” (good luck) to start the interactive activities of the museum, as well the culture and creative products exhibition area.

Xu Beihong Memorial Museum and Beijing Technology and Business University organized a DIY activity of screen Printing, which attracted many visitors.

Inheritors of Zhihua Temple's Classical Music of Beijing presented a performance with traditional Chinese instruments like gong chimes, Sheng, Guan, flute, and drums.

Zhihua Temple's Classical Music of Beijing is renowned as a “living fossil” of ancient Chinese music, and was included in the list of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages by the State Council of China in 2006.

Chinese shadow puppetry also charmed visitors at the exhibition.

More exhibitions with a large number of interactive activities will be held one after another.