(ECNS) -- Hong Kong reported 10,586 new COVID cases on Thursday, exceeding 10,000 again since April.

Two new Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, are spreading rapidly in Hong Kong.

The HKSAR government will lower the age limit of the Vaccine Pass to 5, according to Chuang Shuk Kwan, head of the Communicable Disease Branch of the Center for Health Protection in Hong Kong.