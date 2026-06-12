U.S. forces disable 3rd oil tanker in Gulf of Oman this week

U.S. forces disabled an oil tanker allegedly attempting to transport Iranian oil in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday night, the third commercial ship disabled by American forces this week, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday.

A U.S. aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the engine room of the Guinea-Bissau-flagged M/T Jalveer after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces, the command said in a post on X.

Earlier this week, U.S. aircraft disabled Palau-flagged vessels M/T Marivex and M/T Settebello. The command said Marivex violated the U.S. blockade by attempting to sail to an Iranian port and Settebello attempted to transport Iranian oil.

The U.S. military has disabled nine non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13, according to the command.

"The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf (Persian Gulf) and Gulf of Oman," the command added.