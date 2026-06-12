China announces sanctions against Philippine defense secretary, his relatives

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced sanctions against Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his relatives on Thursday.

The spokesperson said Gilberto Teodoro Jr. repeatedly made irresponsible remarks on China, which undermines China's legitimate interests and sabotages China-Philippines relations.

To uphold China's sovereignty, security and development interests, China has decided to prohibit Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his spouse and child from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, and not allow organizations and individuals in China to engage in any transaction, cooperation or other activities with him and his spouse and child, the spokesperson said.