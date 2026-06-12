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Senior communist party officials of China, Cuba hold video call

2026-06-12 08:45:02Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held a video call with Emilio Lozada Garcia, head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, on Thursday.

The two sides exchanged views on jointly implementing the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, strengthening inter-party exchanges and cooperation, and advancing the building of a China-Cuba community with a shared future. 

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