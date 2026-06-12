Friday Jun 12, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Politics

China will continue to share development opportunities with other countries: vice premier

2026-06-12 08:45:02Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China is steadfastly expanding high-standard opening up and will continue to share development opportunities with other countries and deliver more certainty and stability to the world economy, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing said on Thursday.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the World Convergence Summit for Growth via video link at the invitation of the French government.

The four global initiatives put forward by the Chinese head of state provide guidance and impetus for promoting world peace and development, Zhang said.

Zhang called for prioritizing development, improving global governance and promoting inclusive growth of the world economy.

All countries should uphold openness and cooperation, take an objective view of the comparative advantages of different countries, foster a free and facilitative trading environment, and practice true multilateralism, he said.

The World Convergence Summit for Growth was hosted by France and chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as well as high-level representatives from the United States, Brazil, India, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom, along with leaders of a European Union institution and the International Monetary Fund, were at the meeting. 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]