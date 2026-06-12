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World Cup opens in Mexico City

2026-06-12 08:44:51Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially began on Thursday with an opening ceremony at the Azteca Stadium that celebrated Mexican culture and the tournament's return to the historic venue. Host Mexico is due to face South Africa in the opening match.

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