China's foreign-related case rulings jump

2026-03-09

Chinese courts concluded around 159,000 foreign-related cases in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), up 66 percent from the previous five years, showed a work report of the Supreme People's Court on Monday. 

The report was submitted to the ongoing annual session of the National People's Congress, or the national legislature, for review.

China has effectively implemented the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law and taken strong countermeasures against illegal sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, according to the report.

