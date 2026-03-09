LINE

China maintains zero tolerance to crimes against minors

China's judiciary has taken a zero-tolerance approach to crimes against minors, said a work report of the Supreme People's Court. 

A total of 40,000 cases for crimes against minors were concluded in 2025, down 1.8 percent year on year, convicting 44,000 people, according to the report submitted Monday to the national legislature's annual session for deliberation.

The top court also highlighted strengthened efforts in the prevention of juvenile delinquency, as well as the formation of a joint force to protect minors.

According to a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate also submitted Monday, the number of people prosecuted for crimes against minors and the number of juvenile offenders prosecuted decreased by 2.2 percent and 9.8 percent year on year, respectively, in 2025.

