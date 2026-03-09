LINE

China severely punishes 'Taiwan independence' separatists

2026-03-09 15:08:13Xinhua

China severely punished diehard separatists seeking "Taiwan independence" in 2025 in an effort to safeguard national security, the Supreme People's Court said Monday in its work report. 

The Anti-Secession Law has been effectively enforced in China, according to the report submitted to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberation.

Punishment has been imposed in accordance with the law on diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists for the crimes of secession and inciting secession in a bid to safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in its work report submitted for review on the same day.

