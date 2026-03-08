Happy Women's Day and Tashi Delek!

Pema Tso is a deputy to the National People's Congress from the Xizang Autonomous Region, hails from Nagqu in northern Xizang. As International Women's Day approaches in 2026, she shared her unique memory through the lens.

Pema shared that her mother was a grassroots women's worker in the pastoral area of Nagqu. By visiting households across the plateau, her mother hoped to change the destiny of every woman in the region. And today, on the occasion of the national "two sessions", Pema as a daughter, is continuing her mother's legacy.

In her view, women are playing an increasingly unique and vital role in the development of Xizang. They are both part of the picture and the painters creating it. She hopes that all women can be "great women" as well as "gentle women," always learning and growing, supporting each other, and collectively writing their own remarkable stories. (By Xue Lingqiao and Xie Mu)