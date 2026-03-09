China to punish extraterritorial crimes targeting its citizens: top court

(ECNS) -- China will severely punish crimes committed overseas that target Chinese citizens, according to a work report released Monday by the Supreme People's Court.

The report, delivered during the ongoing session of the National People's Congress, said China's courts handled thousands of criminal cases in 2025 as part of efforts to maintain public security.

China's courts concluded 46,000 cases of violent crime including intentional homicide in 2025, involving 53,000 people, down 7.3% from a year earlier.

A total of 41,000 cases of telecom and online fraud involving 85,000 people had been concluded, a 1.2% increase in case numbers, it said.

The report added that 16 key figures from four crime groups behind cross-border telecom scams based in northern Myanmar were sentenced to death with immediate execution in accordance with the law.

(By Zhang Dongfang)