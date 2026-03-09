Global voices: China serves as a stabilizing force in turbulent world | Views From Chang'an Avenue

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, hosted a press conference on the sidelines of the Fourth Session of the 14th National People’s Congress. Wang said China firmly opposes all unilateral acts, power politics and bullying, firmly observes and fulfills its international obligations, and firmly stands on the right side of history.

Facing a world marked by transformation and turmoil, where wars and conflicts keep raging, how has China played an important role and remained committed to regional peace, stability and prosperity? Let’s head to Chang'an Avenue and hear what Chinese and foreign passersby have to say. (By Huang Fang, Gan Tian, Zhang Jiahao, Intern: Huang Lan)