China steps up judicial efforts to fight corruption

Chinese courts concluded 36,000 cases involving duty-related crimes such as corruption and bribery in 2025, up 22.4 percent year on year, the Supreme People's Court said Monday in its work report.

Chinese courts have coordinated efforts to hunt down corrupt officials who fled overseas and strengthen cross-border anti-corruption governance, seizing or confiscating 18.14 billion yuan (2.63 billion U.S. dollars) in illicit gains in 2025, according to the report submitted to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberation.

Procuratorial organs accepted cases against 30,500 people involved in duty-related crime and prosecuted 29,000 people in 2025, up 10.8 percent and 20.5 percent, respectively, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in its work report submitted for review on the same day.

In an effort to address corruption in key sectors, procuratorates prosecuted 9,174 individuals for duty-related crimes in the financial sector, state-owned enterprises and energy sector, said the report.