Chinese FM calls for joint efforts in finding right way for China, U.S. to get along

2025-07-11 20:18:18Xinhua

China and the United States should work together to find the right way to get along with each other in the new era, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expressed his hope that the U.S. side would view China with an objective, rational and pragmatic attitude.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Malaysian capital.

Noting that the U.S. policy towards China should be based on the goal of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Wang said the United States should treat China in an equal, respectful and mutually beneficial manner. 

