The 12th World Congress on High-Speed Rail (HSR) is being held in Beijing from July 8 to 11. As part of the event, the Tour on HSR Innovation is taking place at the National Railway Test Center, where 30 trains and rail vehicles are on display — including the CR450, hailed as the world’s fastest high-speed train. Foreign vloggers and delegates were amazed by the CR450, saying: "It's mind-blowing!" (Huang Fang, Xu Junjie)