IRRS experts laud China's global nuclear safety compliance

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency have praised China's innovative application of digital tools and artificial intelligence in strengthening its regulation of nuclear safety.

At the request of the Chinese government, the 24-member Integrated Regulatory Review Service team concluded a 12-day mission on Friday covering a full-scope review of all facilities, activities and exposure situations in the country.

Using IAEA safety standards and taking advantage of international good practices, IRRS missions are designed to strengthen the effectiveness of the national regulatory infrastructure, while recognizing the responsibility of each country to ensure nuclear and radiation safety.

The IRRS team observed regulatory oversight at several venues with nuclear facilities, including a nuclear power plant, a research reactor and a hospital.

During the mission, the team conducted interviews and discussions with staff of the National Nuclear Safety Administration and its leadership and also met senior representatives from the China Atomic Energy Authority, as well as the National Health Commission and the China National Energy Authority.

The team identified several good practices by China's regulatory body, according to an IAEA media release.

China has, for instance, made unique advances in developing, adopting and exploiting the benefits of AI-based tools to significantly improve the efficiency of its decision-making, safety oversight and knowledge management.

The team also commended the body's arrangements for regular, high-level exchanges with all senior industry stakeholders on domestic and global nuclear safety developments, which has ensured a common understanding on nuclear safety priorities and required improvements across China's nuclear industry.

"The fast growth in China's nuclear power program will require the recruitment and training of a significant number of additional nuclear professionals in the regulatory field in the coming years. Its use of technology to support the effectiveness of its national regulator is an exemplar for all of us to learn from," said IRRS team leader Mark Foy, former chief executive and chief nuclear inspector of the United Kingdom's Office for Nuclear Regulation.

The IRRS team has also put forward some recommendations and suggestions to further improve the overall effectiveness of China's regulatory system.

They, for example, look forward to seeing China clarify its protection strategies in the case of a nuclear or radiological emergency, and provide a documented process for developing inspection plans for nuclear facilities.

The country is also expected to enhance its processes to ensure that updates to department rules, guides and standards are completed to appropriately align with the latest IAEA safety standards.

The final mission report will be provided to the Chinese government in about three months, according to IAEA.

With the world's second largest operating nuclear fleet after the United States, China is currently operating 59 nuclear power units generating around 5 percent of its electricity. In addition, it is building 32 units and planning the construction of another 21 units.

The previous IRRS mission to China was carried out in 2016, when the country had 32 units in operation, it said.

"Over the past decade, China has made impressive headway in establishing a capable and independent regulatory body and promoting a healthy nuclear safety culture. China has a strong, competent and trusted national regulator that works effectively to ensure the safety of the public and environment," Foy noted.

Karine Herviou, deputy director general and head of the IAEA Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, said China has demonstrated a commendable commitment to continuous safety improvement by inviting this comprehensive full-scope IRRS mission.

"The team of senior regulatory experts recognized the Government's unequivocal support to ensure a strong national safety regulator, including the provision of human and financial resources, while also proposing specific actions for further enhancements," she noted.