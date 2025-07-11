10 big things about China you should not miss (July 6-July 12)

1. China, Malaysia to adopt mutual visa-free policy starting July 17

China and Malaysia will implement a reciprocal visa-free entry policy effective July 17. The new agreement permits holders of valid Chinese ordinary passports, both official and private, and Malaysian ordinary passports to enter either country without a visa for purposes such as tourism, family visits, business activities, and exchange visits.

Travelers will be granted stays of up to 30 days per entry, with a maximum cumulative stay of 90 days within a 180-day period.

For stays exceeding 30 consecutive days, long-term residence, or activities such as work, study, or news reporting, travelers must obtain the appropriate visa from the destination country's authorities before entry.

“Nihao! China” Travel Fair was held in was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 13, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

2. Wang Yi meets with Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday afternoon in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It is their first in-person meeting since Rubio took the current post in January.

Wang is in Malaysia for a series of meetings on East Asia cooperation.、

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 10, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

3. China launches special crackdown on critical mineral transshipment, smuggling: MOC

China has launched a special campaign to crack down on the smuggling of strategic minerals since May to prevent illegal outflows, Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOC) spokesperson He Yongqian said on Thursday at a press conference.

He stated that strategic minerals such as antimony and gallium have clear dual-use attributes for both military and civilian purposes, and imposing export controls on them aligns with international common practice.

Relevant information can be found on the MOC website, the spokesperson said.

"China fully considers the legitimate civilian demand from other countries for these strategic minerals. We review and approve export license applications in accordance with laws and regulations," he added.

World's largest production base of crucial rare-earth minerals is put into operation in Baotou city, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 15, 2024. (Photo provided to China News Service)

4. China arrests 57,000 in crackdown on telecom fraud syndicates in Myanmar

The Ministry of Public Security of China has arrested more than 57,000 nationals in a sweeping crackdown on telecom fraud operations based in northern Myanmar, targeting major crime families in the Kokang region, authorities said.

The campaign has devastated four key criminal syndicates, including the Bai family, which is now facing public prosecution.

Myanmar transfers Bai Saw Chain and Bai Yin Chin to the Chinese authorities. (Photo/The Ministry of Public Security of China)

5. China earmarks 150 million yuan for natural disaster response

China has earmarked 150 million yuan (about $20.97 million) from its central natural-disaster-relief fund to support relief efforts in regions affected by flooding, typhoons and geological disasters, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Wednesday.

An MOF statement said that emergency funds, allocated by the MOF and the Ministry of Emergency Management, were distributed to six provincial-level regions: Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, the Xizang autonomous region and Gansu.

As China has now entered its main flood season, certain regions have been hit frequently by flooding and geological disasters, and Danas -- the fourth typhoon of this year -- has impacted several southeastern coastal regions and caused secondary disasters, the MOF said.

Photo taken on July 1, 2025 shows the flood-hit area in Fulu Miao Township, Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Xi Pukang)

6. Ne Zha 2 English version set for global release, with Michelle Yeoh in voice cast

The English-language version of Ne Zha 2 will hit theaters in North America, Australia, and New Zealand starting August 22, featuring Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh among its voice cast.

The new version, a collaborative release between Hollywood's A24 and CMC Pictures, will be available in premium formats including IMAX and 3D screenings.

Photo shows one of the posters of Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2.

7. World's fastest high-speed train exhibited in Beijing

The CR450, exhibited during the 12th World Congress on High-Speed Rail (HSR) from July 8 to 11 in Beijing, is the world’s fastest high-speed train, highlighting China's cutting-edge advancements in rail technology and contributions to the global rail industry.

The CR450 is significantly faster than the CR400 Fuxing high-speed trains, which operate at 350 kilometers per hour.

Photo taken on December 31, 2024 shows the interior of a carriage of the CR450. (Photo/China News Service)

8. Naval fleet led by aircraft carrier Shandong concludes Hong Kong visit

A fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong, departed south China's Hong Kong on Monday morning, wrapping up a five-day visit.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government organized a farewell ceremony at the Stonecutters Island Naval Base.

Aircraft carrier Shandong sails through East Lamma Channel, the waterway separating Hong Kong Island from Lamma Island, on July 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

9. 11th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations held in Shandong

The Nishan Forum on World Civilizations will be held on July 9 and 10 in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province -- the birthplace of the ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius.

The theme of this year’s forum is "Beauty in Diversity: Nurturing Understanding Among Civilizations for Global Modernization."

Chinese and foreign guests attend the opening ceremony of the 11th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Qufu City, east China's Shandong Province, July 9, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)

10. Chinese panda twins celebrate 2nd birthday in S. Korea

Female giant panda twins Rui Bao and Hui Bao born in South Korea celebrated their second birthday on Monday. Their home Everland theme park threw a special birthday party for them.