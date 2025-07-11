LINE

Q&A | How has the CPC accomplished extreme poverty eradication?

The year 2025 marks the 104th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). China has secured a complete victory in its poverty alleviation campaign, accomplishing the arduous task of eliminating extreme poverty.

How was the CPC able to accomplish the eradication of extreme poverty and what is happening now? And how does the CPC work with other parties? Mark Levine, U.S. sociologist and professor, raised these questions to Zhang Xiaomeng, professor at Renmin University of China, Secretary of the CPC Discipline Inspection and Supervision School of RUC Committee.

Such a great achievement is inseparable from the strong leadership of the CPC, Zhang said. “In general, the CPC has successfully embarked on a Chinese-style path to eliminate extreme poverty by adhering to the leadership of the Party, theoretical innovation, people-first, institutional advantages and a compound poverty reduction path.

She also mentioned that, unlike the "veto politics" under the Western multi-political party system, China's political party system has achieved the unity of process democracy and result democracy. “China provides reference for developing countries through innovation in the political party system,” she said. (Mo Honge Zhang Dongfang Xu Ziting)

