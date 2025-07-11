High-speed train makes emergency stop in southwest China to save critically ill passenger

Train C381 makes an emergency stop to rush an ill passenger to medical treatment at Yuxi station in Yunnan Province on July 10, 2025. (Photo/ China News Service)

(ECNS) -- A high-speed train traveling through Yuxi Station in southwest China's Yunnan Province made an unscheduled emergency stop Thursday to ensure timely medical treatment of a critically ill passenger.

Train C381 departed from Kunming, Yunnan Province, on Thursday morning. Shortly after departure, a passenger seated in seat 10D, Car 7, began experiencing severe symptoms, including shortness of breath and confusion, and needed an onboard medical emergency.

The train crew immediately activated an emergency response protocol, issuing a call for medical professionals.

At 8:44 a.m., Yuxi Station received the alert and quickly devised a medical plan.

At 9:04 a.m., an ambulance arrived at Platform 2. Five minutes later, the train made an emergency stop at Yuxi Station. The train crew and station staff coordinated to transfer the ill passenger to the waiting paramedics.

According to the Kunming branch of China Railway, the passenger's condition is now under control.

(By Gong Weiwei)