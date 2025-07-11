ZF expects 33% global market share in chassis by 2030

The world's number-one passenger vehicle chassis provider, ZF, forecasts that by the end of the decade it will have 33 percent global market share of chassis business and its passenger car chassis products will achieve 4.8 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in sales, a company executive said.

The German auto parts supplier is driving growth by leveraging the strategic value of chassis systems fueled by E-mobility, software-defined vehicles, and automated driving.

The company held a Chassis Tech Day on Thursday to showcase its technological achievements and strategic layout in the sector.

Central to this is ZF's Chassis 2.0 strategy, which uses AI-connected actuators to enable new software-driven chassis functions, eliminating mechanical links.

Peter Holdmann, member of the board of management of ZF Group and head of the Chassis Solutions Division, said: "We are set to establish market- and technology-leading positions across all key segments of our Chassis 2.0 portfolio."

Key technologies underpinning this process include steer-by-wire technology, which enables more precise maneuvering, greater stability, safety, and optimal responses.

ZF has secured orders from two more Chinese automakers, and in Europe ZF will supply Mercedes-Benz with steer-by-wire technology from 2026.

Another critical technology is cubiX, software which coordinates vehicle actuators such as steering, braking, and suspension to improve smoothness, safety, and comfort.

Featured in the Lotus Eletre SUV, cubiX is in mass production and ZF has since launched the cubiX Tuner.

Philippe Gasnier, head of Development for the Chassis Solutions Division at ZF Group, said: "This directly meets the key needs of customers in all markets, particularly in the Asian market, for accelerating development processes and reducing costs."

According to Alexander Hagele, vice-president of Engineering in Division Chassis Solutions at ZF Asia Pacific region, ZF's smart chassis sensor, which collects data to control key chassis functions, entered mass production this year for Cadillac's Celestiq sedan.

Li Yao, head of System Design in Division Chassis Solutions at ZF Asia Pacific region, said that in early 2025, the Nio ET9 sedan became the first production vehicle in China to feature ZF's steer-by-wire system. It is not only the first in China to complete testing and obtain homologation, but has also passed compliance tests and secured homologation in Europe.

With more than 50 manufacturing sites and five R&D centers in China, ZF has invested 3.5 billion euros over the past five years in the country, localizing advanced technologies and exporting Chinese innovations.