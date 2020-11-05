Chinese Vice FM: Beijing hopes next U.S. government will meet China halfway and improve ties

Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Thursday that China hopes the next U.S. president and his new government will meet China halfway on managing differences.

When asked about the ongoing U.S. election, Le said he hopes it will continue smoothly.

Le said China's position toward Sino-U.S. relations is very clear and consistent.

"We hope the U.S. side will work with China in the principles of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation," he said.

Despite their differences, the two countries share extensive common interests and room for cooperation, Le said.

A stable and healthy bilateral relationship not only benefits people from both countries but also fits the expectations of the international community, he added.

Le made the remarks at a press briefing about the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on November 10.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 20th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.