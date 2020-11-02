A creative-style dormitory goes viral

(ECNS) -- What's the perfect dormitory in your mind?



Open the door, you will see a mixed style university dorm: minimalist pictures, ceiling clouds, a graceful "living room", cozy lighting, and green plants......



The tone of our dormitory is green, implying refreshment and hope, said Sun Shujie, a philosophical sociology student at Lanzhou University.



It took about 44 to 60 U.S. dollars on average per person and one week to transform the room.



With refined decoration, the brand new style creates a more homelike and pleasant atmosphere for study.