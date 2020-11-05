Fast food deliveries to Daxing airport gates

Airline passengers will be able to have food delivered to their departure gate by restaurants located in Beijing Daxing International Airport from Wednesday.

Airport authorities said customers can order food from 21 restaurants at the airport via the airport's app or food delivery app Eleme. Choices include Chinese and Japanese meals, baked goods and coffee, with more caterers expected to join the service.

Passengers can order food on the way to the airport and pick up the orders at their departure gate to save time. The food will be delivered to the customer within 30 minutes of the order being placed, the airport said. The meals can be eaten on the plane.

The food delivery service is a joint effort involving Eleme, the airport and the Beijing Capital International Airport Group's Catering Company to improve customer services.