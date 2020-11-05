LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Hong Kong police launches national security hotline

1
2020-11-05 11:31:38Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Hong Kong police launched a hotline Thursday inviting residents to report breaches of the national security law in Hong Kong via various channels such as WeChat and email.

The hotline only accepts non-emergency reports on national security matters in the form of information, photographs, audio or video and does not answer or reply phone calls, according to a post on the force's social media page.

The police said informants' personal information will not be collected or disclosed to third parties and will be processed in accordance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.