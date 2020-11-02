COMAC delivers 38th ARJ21 regional jetliner

(ECNS)--The ARJ21 regional jetliner has seen its total deliveries reach 38 with the latest delivery to Jiangxi Air, according to its developer the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).



This is the third member of Jiangxi Air's ARJ21 fleet.



It is also the first aircraft delivered at the COMAC Jiangxi production and test flight center.



The ARJ21 is China's first turbofan regional passenger jetliner.



Designed with a capacity of 78 to 90 seats and a range of 3,700 km, it can fly in alpine and plateau regions and adapt to varying airport conditions.















