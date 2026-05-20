Russia begins flight tests of two-seat Su-57 fighter jet

Russia has begun flight tests of the two-seat version of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Tuesday.

The prototype aircraft, designated Su-57D, was piloted by Sukhoi Design Bureau Chief Pilot Sergei Bogdan. The test flight proceeded as planned, said the UAC, part of Russia's state-owned aviation giant Rostec.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said the aircraft will boast unique combat capabilities, functioning as a combat trainer and combat control aircraft.

Rostec said the two-seat variant can also be used to organize and coordinate joint operations involving manned and unmanned aircraft.

The Su-57 multirole frontline aviation system is capable of engaging air, ground and naval targets and operating around the clock, including in difficult weather and challenging jamming environments, the UAC said.