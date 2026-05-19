Media reports highlight concerns in Japan over possible U.S.-China policy recalibration

(ECNS) – Recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump on Taiwan and regional security have sparked discussion in Japanese media and policy circles over the future direction of U.S.-China relations and their potential impact on Japan.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump questioned whether it made sense for U.S. forces to "travel 9,500 miles to fight a war," comments some observers interpreted as signaling a more cautious approach toward military involvement in the Taiwan issue.

Earlier this month, Trump also said there's large support from within Japan for Taiwan.

Some Japanese commentators suggested the remarks may reflect a broader effort by Washington to stabilize relations with Beijing, while warning that Japan could face diplomatic uncertainty if U.S. strategic priorities shift.

Washington-based magazine The Diplomat described the debate as part of a growing "Trump Shock" in Japan over the possibility of policy divergence between Tokyo and Washington.

Japanese media outlet Nikkei reported that one potential vulnerability in Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's foreign policy would be a scenario in which the United States adjusts its regional posture while Japan maintains a harder line on Taiwan-related issues.

According to Japan Today, some Japanese observers are concerned that Taiwan could become part of broader U.S.-China negotiations involving trade and regional security.

(By Gong Weiwei)